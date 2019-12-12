SENIOR STUDS: Oregon’s Payton Pritchard, Shakur Juiston and Anthony Mathis have combined to score 47 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 40 percent of all Ducks scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Pritchard has had his hand in 50 percent of all Oregon field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Michigan has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 88.4 points while giving up 69.8.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wolverines have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Ducks. Michigan has an assist on 39 of 74 field goals (52.7 percent) over its past three outings while Oregon has assists on 43 of 84 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oregon as a team has made 8.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Pac-12 teams. The Ducks have averaged 10 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

