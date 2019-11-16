The Dons jumped out to an 9-0 lead and took a 38-31 advantage into the break. Ratinho drained a trey to put them up 56-39 with 12:59 remaining in the game and the Dons coasted to the win.

Aaron Cook had 13 points for the Salukis (2-3). Eric McGill added six rebounds.

San Francisco takes on Cal State Bakersfield at home on Tuesday. Southern Illinois plays Murray State on the road on Tuesday.

___

___

