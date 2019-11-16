PRINCETON, N.J. — Kurt Rawlings threw for six touchdowns to set a Yale program record and the Bulldogs cruised past Princeton 51-14 on Saturday.

Rawlings was 22-of-34 passing for 338 yards with three TDs to Reed Klubnik and two for Jp Shohfi. Klubnik made seven catches for 107 yards and Shohfi eight grabs for 141 yards. Rawlings set a career high with his fifth TD pass, going to Patrick Conte.