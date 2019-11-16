Zane Dudek carried 11 times for 68 yards for Yale (8-1, 5-1 Ivy League). Alan Lamar added a rushing score. Yale has started a season 8-1 three times in the past six years under coach Tony Reno.
Kevin Davidson was intercepted once for Princeton (7-2, 4-2), which is ranked No. 19 in the FCS coaches’ poll. He had 164 yards on 18-of-33 passing. Collin Eaddy and Zachary Keller each rushed for TDs.
