His 66-yard TD run put the Aggies (7-3, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) up 7-0 en route to a three-score lead (20-0). Martin’s first score was his eighth run of 50 or more yards this season.
Kashon Baker had 76 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored once. North Carolina A&T ran for 300 yards on 50 carries. Jalen Fowler was 5-of-6 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns.
Akevious Williams threw for 119 yards and ran for 45 for the Wildcats (6-4, 4-3).
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
