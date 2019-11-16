GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jah-Maine Martin scored three touchdowns and had 120 yards rushing on 19 carries and North Carolina A&T beat Bethune-Cookman 47-17 on Saturday.

Martin’s third score of the day was his 19th of the season and broke the previous record of 18 held by Tarik Cohen, currently playing for the Chicago Bears. Martin’s 19th also tied Cohen for the school’s single-season record in total touchdowns.