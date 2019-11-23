Marcus Sheffield had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Phoenix (2-4), who have now lost four games in a row. Hunter Woods added 21 points and six rebounds. Simon Wright led the team with nine rebounds.

Manhattan takes on Rhode Island on the road on Wednesday. Elon faces Furman at home on Tuesday.

