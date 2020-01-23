BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Saint Bonaventure’s Kyle Lofton has averaged 14.3 points and 6.4 assists while Dominick Welch has put up 10.9 points and six rebounds. For the Rams, Fatts Russell has averaged 19.4 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 9.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rams have given up just 60.3 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 72.1 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Lofton has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 25 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Rhode Island is a perfect 8-0 when the team makes at least 68.8 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 5-5 when they shoot below 68.8 percent from the line.

STREAK SCORING: Saint Bonaventure has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 71 points while giving up 52.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the second-most free throws among all A10 teams. The Rams have averaged 21.5 free throws per game.

