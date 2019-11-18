LEADING THE WAY: Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell has averaged 15 points, 5.3 assists and 3.3 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 11.3 points and 12.3 rebounds. For the Colonels, Dexter McClanahan has averaged 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 steals while Elvis Harvey has put up 10.8 points and six rebounds.DOMINANT DEXTER: McClanahan has connected on 26.7 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.