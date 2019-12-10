DENVER — Jabari Rice finished with 18 points and eight rebounds and New Mexico State held off Denver 72-67 on Tuesday night.

Rice knocked down 7 of 11 shots from the floor for the Aggies (6-5), who shot 50% overall (28 of 56). Trevelin Queen hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 with seven assists and five rebounds. Ivan Aurrecoechea added 14 points and seven boards, while reserve Johnny McCants had 12 points and seven rebounds.