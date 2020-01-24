BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Rice’s Drew Peterson has averaged 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while Trey Murphy III has put up 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Roadrunners, Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 26.4 points and 6.1 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Roadrunners have scored 77.5 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they managed over 10 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last five games. Jackson has 43 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Owls are 0-8 when they score 64 points or fewer and 9-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Roadrunners are 0-10 when allowing 75 or more points and 9-1 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UTSA is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Roadrunners are 4-11 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 78.4 points per game. The Roadrunners have averaged 82 points per game over their last five games.

