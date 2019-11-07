DID YOU KNOW: Penn went 11-4 against non-conference teams last season. In those 15 games, the Quakers gave up only 69.2 points per game while scoring 74.3 per matchup. Rice went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 74.2 points and giving up 81.5 per game in the process.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
