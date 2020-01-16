CLAMPING DOWN: The Spiders have given up only 62.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they allowed in non-conference play.GIFTED GILYARD: Gilyard has connected on 40.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Patriots are 9-0 when they score at least 68 points and 3-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Spiders are 11-0 when they make eight or more 3-pointers and 2-4 when the team hits fewer than eight from long range.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Richmond’s Sherod has attempted 113 3-pointers and connected on 41.6 percent of them, and is 9 of 19 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: George Mason is rated second among A10 teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Patriots have averaged 11.7 offensive boards per game.

