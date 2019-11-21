SENIOR STUDS: Richmond’s Nick Sherod, Blake Francis and Grant Golden have combined to score 54 percent of all Spiders points this season.

KEY FACILITATOR: Jacob Gilyard has directly created 41 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. Gilyard has 22 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: McNeese State has dropped its last four road games, scoring 72 points and allowing 83.3 points during those contests. Richmond is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 94.3 points while giving up 84.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Richmond offense has turned the ball over on just 13.6 percent of its possessions, the 10th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.2 percent of all McNeese State possessions have resulted in a turnover.

