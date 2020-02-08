DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Purple Eagles have given up just 68.3 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 79.5 per game they gave up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Hammond has connected on 38.9 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 64: Niagara is 0-10 when its offense scores 64 points or fewer. Rider is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 64 or fewer points.

STREAK STATS: Niagara has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61 points and allowing 72.3 points during those contests. Rider has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 66.3 points while giving up 59.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the 14th-most free throws in the nation at 23.6 per game. Niagara has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.3 foul shots per game (ranked 285th).

