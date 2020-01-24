DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Jaspers have scored 68.4 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 60.2 per game they put up in non-conference play.GIFTED GREENE: Tykei Greene has connected on 36.4 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 63.5 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Rider is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 9-2 when scoring at least 68.

BEHIND THE ARC: Rider’s Nunez has attempted 94 3-pointers and connected on 31.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 24.1 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com