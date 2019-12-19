BOTTOM LINE: Temple squares off against Rider in a non-conference matchup. Rider won 74-64 at home against Marist on Monday, while Temple fell to Miami in Brooklyn on Tuesday, 78-77.

SUPER SENIORS: Rider has benefited heavily from its seniors. Tyere Marshall, Stevie Jordan, Frederick Scott, Dimencio Vaughn and Willy Nunez Jr. have combined to account for 84 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 87 percent of all Broncs points over the last five games.NIFTY NATE: Nate Pierre-Louis has connected on 14.8 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 12 over the last five games. He’s also made 62.3 percent of his foul shots this season.