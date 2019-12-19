PASSING FOR POINTS: The Owls have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Broncs. Temple has an assist on 50 of 87 field goals (57.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Rider has assists on 41 of 78 field goals (52.6 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the second-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 28.4 free throws per game, including 31.2 per game over their five-game winning streak.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.