Jaylen McManus had eight points and eight rebounds for College of Charleston (4-3).
Duke scored a career-high 22 points for the Friars (4-4). Alpha Diallo added 13 points and six rebounds. Emmitt Holt had 11 points.
The Cougars play Sunday for fifth place against the winner of Saturday’s game between Pepperdine and Central Florida. Providence will play for seventh place against the loser of the Pepperdine-Central Florida game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.