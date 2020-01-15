VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have depended heavily on their seniors this year. Riller, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller have combined to score 54 percent of College of Charleston’s points this season. For Northeastern, Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 56 percent of all Huskies points over their last five.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 74.3 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they recorded against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Riller has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northeastern is 7-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 2-8 when falling short of 74. College of Charleston is 10-0 when it scores at least 73 points and 1-7 on the year, otherwise.

TWO STREAKS: Northeastern has won its last three road games, scoring 74.3 points and allowing 59.3 points during those contests. College of Charleston has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 66.3.

DID YOU KNOW: College of Charleston has committed a turnover on just 17.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all CAA teams. The Cougars have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.

