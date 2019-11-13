Jordan Giles had 15 points for the Roos (1-2). Javan White added 11 points and five steals and Brandon McKissic had 10 points.
Drake faces Simpson at home on Sunday. Kansas City faces Milwaukee on the road on Friday.
