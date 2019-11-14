The induction ceremony will be held Feb. 22 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

Mathis set a Division I-AA record with 20 sacks in 2002 before being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2003. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection in the NFL.

Williams was a star offensive lineman on Central State’s NAIA national championship team in 1990 and had a long career with the Dallas Cowboys.

Taylor was among the most successful coaches in MEAC history. He was 232-97-4 at Howard, Virginia Union, Hampton and Florida A&M.

