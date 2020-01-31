VARYING EXPERIENCE: Robert Morris has been fueled by senior leadership while Central Connecticut has depended on freshmen this year. Seniors AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy have collectively scored 50 percent of all Robert Morris points this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen .

STEPPING IT UP: The Colonials have scored 70.9 points per game and allowed 61.8 points per game against NEC opponents. Those are both substantial improvements over the 56.7 points scored and 72.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE AJ: In 21 games this year, Robert Morris’ Bramah has shot 58.1 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Colonials are 0-9 when they score 62 points or fewer and 11-2 when they exceed 62 points. The Blue Devils are 0-21 when they fail to score more than 78 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last 12 road games, scoring 59.6 points, while allowing 81.5 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Robert Morris has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 22.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams.

