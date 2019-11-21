SQUAD LEADERS: Marquette’s Markus Howard has averaged 24.7 points while Koby McEwen has put up 17.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. For the Colonials, Josh Williams has averaged 12.6 points while AJ Bramah has put up seven points and 8.2 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Josh Williams has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 17 of 48 over the last five games. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.