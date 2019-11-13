BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Robert Morris’ Josh Williams has averaged 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while Yannis Mendy has put up 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds. For the Bison, Charles Williams has averaged 15.7 points while Kyle Foster has put up 9.7 points.CLUTCH CHARLES: C. Williams has connected on 46.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also converted 57.1 percent of his free throws this season.