It was the third time for New Orleans to score 100 points or more this season. The Privateers scored 42 points off 23 Williams Baptist’s turnovers.

Travon Cobb had 22 points for the Eagles, an NAIA school. Daniel Cabassa added 15 points. Malcom Taylor had 10 points.

New Orleans opens Southland Conference play at home against Abilene Christian on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD