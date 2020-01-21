SAVVY SENIORS: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has relied heavily on its seniors this year. M. Smith, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Elijah Schmidt and Tony Lewis have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 51 percent of all Islanders points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Islanders have scored 65.1 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 57.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 34.9 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 46 over his last five games. He’s also made 92.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 71.

SHARING THE BURDEN: New Orleans is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 1-12 when fewer than five Privateers players score in double-figures.

TIGHTENING UP: The New Orleans offense has turned the ball over 14.2 times per game this year, but is averaging 11 turnovers over its last three games.

