FAU built a 17-3 halftime lead and stretched it to 33-11 heading into the fourth quarter.

Emmons scored on 32- and 5-yard runs, and James Charles and Malcolm Davidson each had touchdown runs. The trio combined for 169 yards rushing on 26 carries. Harrison Bryant had 10 receptions for 182 yards that included a 2-yard TD toss from Robison.

Lowell Narcisse threw two touchdown passes and Jordan Weeks added a third late in the game for UTSA.

It was the 100th win overall for FAU, which began the program in 2001.

