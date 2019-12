Bo Hodges, the Buccaneers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, shot only 20 percent in the game (1 of 5).

Both teams were playing their first Southern Conference game of the season.

Kaiden Rice scored a career-high 30 points for the Bulldogs (3-5, 0-1). Kaelon Harris added 16 points and six rebounds. Hayden Brown had 12 points.

AD

East Tennessee State plays North Dakota State on the road on Saturday. The Citadel plays Carver College at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD