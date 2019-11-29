Texas A&M (3-3) trailed 32-18 at halftime and trimmed the double-digit deficit to 38-32 before Temple pulled away for good with help from the 11-0 surge that Moore finished with a 3-pointer to put the Owls up 51-35 with 5:46 remaining.

AD

The Aggies missed 16 of their last 17 shots down the stretch, finishing 13 of 58 from the field, including 6 of 33 on 3-point attempts. Josh Nebo was the only Texas A&M player in double figures with 12 points.

AD

THE TAKEAWAY

Temple: Rose bounced back after he and Owls leading scorer Nate Pierre-Louis shot a combined 4 of 23 in Thursday’s loss to Maryland. Pierre-Louis, however, had another subpar game after missing all seven shots he took against Maryland and finishing with three points. The junior guard was 3 of 7 for eight points against Texas A&M, including 0 for 3 on 3-pointers.

Texas A&M: The Aggies shot 31 percent in losing to Harvard in the opening round and were even worse Friday, going 13 of 58 (22.4%).

UP NEXT:

Temple: Sunday’s fifth-place game.

Texas A&M: Sunday’s seventh-place game.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD