Alatishe scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — both career highs — and had a career-best tying five steals. Andre Jones added 16 points and Dexter McClanahan 15 for Nicholls State (2-3).
Russell made all his career-high nine foul shots and Rhode Island outscored the Colonels 19-5 from the free-throw line.
___
___
