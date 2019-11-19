The game featured 15 ties and 10 the lead changes, the last of which came when Tyrese Martin hit a 3-pointer that made it 63-62 with 1:46 to play. Warith Alatishe made 1-of-2 free throws to tie it 17 seconds later but Langevine converted a three-point play and, after a turnover by Alatishe, Russell made an acrobatic double-clutch layup to give the Rams (3-1) a 68-63 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Russell added two free throws before Alatishe’s layup with eight seconds left capped the scoring.