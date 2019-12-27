TEAM LEADERS: Middle Tennessee’s Jones has averaged 17.6 points while Antonio Green has put up 13.9 points and four rebounds. For the Rams, Russell has averaged 20.8 points, 4.7 assists and three steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 10.9 points and 10 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jones has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Middle Tennessee field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 24 field goals and five assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Middle Tennessee is 0-7 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 73.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Blue Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rams. Middle Tennessee has 35 assists on 66 field goals (53 percent) over its previous three outings while Rhode Island has assists on 25 of 90 field goals (27.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest percentage among all A10 teams. The Rams have turned the ball over only 12.6 times per game this season and just 9.7 times per game over their last three games.

