BOTTOM LINE: UMass plays Rutgers in a non-conference matchup. Rutgers won at home over NJIT 85-58 on Tuesday, while UMass came up short in a 78-63 game to St. John’s on Sunday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: UMass has benefited heavily from its freshmen. T.J. Weeks, Tre Mitchell, Sean East II and Carl Pierre have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 77 percent of all Minutemen points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC T.J.: Weeks has connected on 52.4 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 21 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76 percent of his free throws this season.