STREAK SCORING: Rutgers has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 56.4.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Scarlet Knights have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Minutemen. Rutgers has 52 assists on 81 field goals (64.2 percent) across its previous three games while UMass has assists on 34 of 63 field goals (54 percent) during its past three games.
SECOND CHANCES: Rutgers has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent this year. That rate is ranked 29th in Division 1. The offensive rebound percentage for UMass stands at just 24.7 percent (ranked 275th).
