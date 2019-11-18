BOTTOM LINE: The South Alabama Jaguars are set to battle the Badgers of Division II Spring Hill. South Alabama lost 90-72 to Chattanooga in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: South Alabama has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Andre Fox, Josh Ajayi, Trhae Mitchell and Don Coleman have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Jaguars scoring this season.ACCURATE ANDRE: Fox has connected on 29.2 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 88 percent of his free throws this season.