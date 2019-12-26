LAST TIME: South Alabama put up 86 and came away with a 39-point win over Mobile when these two teams faced off during the 2018-19 season.
DID YOU KNOW: South Alabama went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Jaguars offense scored 68.6 points per matchup across those 11 games.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.