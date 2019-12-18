BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Josh Ajayi is averaging 16 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Jaguars. Chad Lott is also a key contributor, accounting for 14 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Mountaineers have been led by Justin Forrest, who is averaging 15.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 27.1 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Appalachian State’s Adrian Delph has attempted 48 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 17 over his last three games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mountaineers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has an assist on 36 of 77 field goals (46.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Appalachian State has assists on 51 of 88 field goals (58 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY STATE: Appalachian State has held opposing teams to 60.8 points per game, the lowest figure among all Sun Belt teams.

