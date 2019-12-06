CREATING OFFENSE: Gilyard has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

THREAT BEHIND THE ARC: Richmond’s Francis has attempted 59 3-pointers and connected on 42.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 22 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Richmond has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.8 points while giving up 70.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond as a team has made 10.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is sixth-best among Division I teams.

