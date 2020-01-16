SUPER SENIORS: Texas A&M’s Josh Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 52 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Aggies have scored 67.5 points per game against SEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 57.7 per game they put up against non-conference foes.ACCURATE AJ: AJ Lawson has connected on 31.3 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 75.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Texas A&M is 0-5 this year when it allows 65 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 65.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 6-0 when it scores at least 74 points. The Gamecocks are 3-7 when scoring any fewer than 74.

STIFLING DEFENSE: South Carolina has held opposing teams to 38.3 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SEC teams.

___

___

