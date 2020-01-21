LEADING THE WAY: The Gamecocks have been led by AJ Lawson and Maik Kotsar. Lawson is averaging 13.8 points while Kotsar is putting up 9.8 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been led by seniors Samir Doughty and Austin Wiley, who have combined to score 25.2 points per contest.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: South Carolina is 7-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 3-7 when falling short of 74. Auburn is 15-0 when it scores at least 67 points and 0-2 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is ranked 29th in the nation by scoring 78.9 points per game this year. South Carolina has only averaged 69.9 points per game, which ranks 200th.

