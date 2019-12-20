SENIOR STUDS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to score 54 percent of all Cavaliers points this season, though that trio’s output has slipped to 44 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for seven field goals and 16 assists in those games.

AD

AD

STREAK STATS: Virginia has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 57.3 points while giving up 41.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gamecocks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Cavs. Virginia has an assist on 28 of 53 field goals (52.8 percent) across its previous three contests while South Carolina has assists on 47 of 76 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 44.2 points per game this year, the lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD