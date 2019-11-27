TEAM LEADERSHIP: AJ Lawson is averaging 15.2 points to lead the way for the Gamecocks. Jair Bolden is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 10 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by AJ Green, who is averaging 12.1 points.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 31.3 percent of the 32 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

AD

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Panthers. Northern Iowa has 39 assists on 91 field goals (42.9 percent) over its previous three outings while South Carolina has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa has committed a turnover on just 17 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top rate among all MVC teams. The Panthers have turned the ball over only 11.3 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD