DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Salukis have given up just 57.7 points per game to Missouri Valley opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 61.8 per game they allowed over 12 non-conference games.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-7 when it allows at least 61 points and 8-1 when it holds opponents to less than 61.

TWO STREAKS: Southern Illinois has dropped its last five road games, scoring 59.8 points and allowing 70.4 points during those contests. Bradley has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 58.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has committed a turnover on just 17.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best rate among all MVC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season and just 9.3 times per game over their last three games.

