BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Southern Illinois in an early season matchup. Southern Illinois fell 56-54 to Delaware in its last outing. Oakland is coming off a 75-62 win over UTSA in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Aaron Cook and Marcus Domask have led the Salukis. Cook is averaging 15 points, four assists and 2.3 steals while Domask is putting up 15 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Golden Grizzlies have been led by Xavier Hill-Mais and Kevin Kangu, who have combined to score 30.3 points per contest.