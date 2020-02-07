BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its fifth straight win over Missouri State at SIU Arena. The last victory for the Bears at Southern Illinois was a 53-50 win on Dec. 31, 2014.

FAB FRESHMEN: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their freshmen this year. Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 52 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season and 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Missouri State, .CLUTCH COOK: Keandre Cook has connected on 40.8 percent of the 120 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 23 over the last five games. He’s also converted 82.2 percent of his foul shots this season.