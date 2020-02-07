SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri State is 0-9 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Southern Illinois is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.
STREAK SCORING: Southern Illinois has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 67.9 points while giving up 54.2.
DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Salukis 14th among Division I teams. The Missouri State offense has averaged 67.7 points through 24 games (ranked 240th, nationally).
