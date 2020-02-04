SAVVY VETERANS: Both of these teams have relied heavily on their seniors this year. K.J. Riley, Sam Cunliffe, Artur Labinowicz and John Hall have combined to account for 56 percent of Evansville’s scoring this season. For Southern Illinois, Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s total scoring, including 64 percent of all Salukis points over their last five.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Purple Aces have allowed only 72.6 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.DOMINANT DOMASK: Domask has connected on 42.6 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Evansville is 0-10 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 9-4 when it scores at least 67.

PERFECT WHEN: The Purple Aces are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 4-14 when they fall shy of that mark. The Salukis are 6-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 7-10 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Illinois defense has allowed only 60.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 14th-lowest figure in the country. The Evansville offense has put up just 69.2 points through 23 games (ranked 217th among Division I teams).

