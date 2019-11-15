CREATING OFFENSE: Cook has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Southern Illinois field goals over the last three games. Cook has accounted for 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

AD

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 16.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MVC teams. The Salukis have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD