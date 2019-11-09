BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern Illinois’ Marcus Domask has averaged 18 points while Barret Benson has put up 16 points and 5.5 rebounds. For the Fightin’ Blue Hens, Nate Darling has averaged 22 points and six rebounds while Ryan Allen has put up 16.5 points, four rebounds and four assists.DOMINANT DARLING: Darling has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.