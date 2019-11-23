Thomson threw a TD pass and ran for two more scores. His 3-yard TD run with 2:46 left in the second quarter cut the deficit to 17-10. His 51-yard TD pass to Marshel Martin gave the Hornets a 20-17 lead with 11:51 left in the fourth and his 33-yard keeper capped the scoring with 3:04 left.
Jake Maier passed for 227 yards, one touchdown and one interception for the Aggies (5-7, 3-5). Khris Vaughn caught six passes for 135 yards, including a 76-yard TD catch on UC Davis’ second possession of the game. Da’Von Frazier intercepted Thomson’s pass and returned it for a touchdown to make it 17-3 with 6:47 left in the second.
___
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.