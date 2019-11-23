SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kevin Thomson passed for 300 yards and ran for 116 yards to help Sacramento State clinch a share of the Big Sky Conference title with a 27-17 win over UC Davis on Saturday.

The Hornets (9-3, 7-1), ranked fourth in the FCS Coaches Poll, scored the last 24 points of the game after falling behind 17-3 in the second quarter. Sacramento State shares the title with Weber State, which beat the Hornets 36-17 on Nov. 2. With the head-to-head tiebreaker, Weber State automatically qualified for the FCS playoffs while Sacramento State is in line for an at-large berth.