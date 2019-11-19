SUPER SENIORS: Sacramento State has relied heavily on its seniors. Joshua Patton, Bryce Fowler, Brandon Davis and Izayah Mauriohooho-le’afa have combined to account for 74 percent all Hornets points this season.MIGHTY MOONEY: Joe Mooney has connected on 32.6 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 10 for 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

AD

FLOOR SPACING: Sacramento State’s Mauriohooho-le’afa has attempted 10 3-pointers and has connected on 50 percent of them.

AD

STIFLING STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 38 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD