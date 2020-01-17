SAVVY SENIORS: Southern Utah’s Cameron Oluyitan, John Knight III and Dwayne Morgan have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 45 percent of all Thunderbirds points over the last five games.CLUTCH CAMERON: Oluyitan has connected on 37 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

BALL SECURITY: Southern Utah is 5-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer and 5-6 when it exceeds 14 turnovers. Sacramento State is 6-0 when it records 12 or fewer turnovers and 4-5 when allowing any more than that.

COLD SPELL: Sacramento State has lost its last four road games, scoring 52.8 points, while allowing 62.3 per game.

STIFLING STATE: Sacramento State has held opposing teams to 54.7 points per game this year, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

