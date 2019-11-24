Kameron Edwards had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Waves (3-3). Colbey Ross added 18 points, and Kessler Edwards had 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Sacramento State takes on Colorado on the road next Saturday. Pepperdine faces Arizona on Thursday.
