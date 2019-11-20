BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: E.J. Anosike has averaged a double-double (13.3 points and 10.5 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Pioneers. Complementing Anosike is Kinnon LaRose, who is maintaining an average of 13 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. The Blue Hose are led by Cory Hightower, who is averaging 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds.CLUTCH CORY: Hightower has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.