TEAM LEADERS: E.J. Anosike is putting up a double-double with 15.5 points and 11.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Complementing Anosike is Cameron Parker, who is putting up 10.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game. The Blue Devils are led by Jamir Coleman, who is averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds.

AD

STEPPING IT UP: The Blue Devils have scored 71.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 56.7 per game they recorded over 12 non-conference games.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: Anosike has connected on 27.9 percent of the 43 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

WINLESS WHEN: Sacred Heart is 0-7 this year when it scores 72 points or fewer and 9-0 when it scores at least 73.

COLD SPELL: Central Connecticut has lost its last eight road games, scoring 58.9 points, while allowing 83.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Pioneers have averaged 19.8 foul shots per game this season and 22.2 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com